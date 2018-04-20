First regular flight from S. Korea arrives in Vietnam after hiatus HANOI (Vietnam News/Asia News Network): The first regular flight between South Korea and Vietnam, which was operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines after two years of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, landed safely at Nội Bài International Airport in Hanoi at 12:43pm on Thursday...

Passengers received pre-boarding instructions from Vietnam Airlines staff at Incheon Airport, Seoul, South Korea. — VNA/VNSHANOI (Vietnam News/Asia News Network): The first regular flight between South Korea and Vietnam, which was operated by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines after two years of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, landed safely at Nội Bài International Airport in Hanoi at 12:43pm on Thursday (Jan 6).Flight VN417 carrying 63 passengers departed from Incheon International Airport in Seoul.Nguyễn Huy Đức, head of Vietnam Airlines' branch in South Korea, said Vietnam Airlines was the first Vietnamese carrier to resume regular flights between the two countries.이미지 확대The first regular commercial international flight operated by Vietnam Airlines in nearly two years landed safely at Tân Sơn Nhất Airport in Hồ Chí Minh City at 6:45pm on January 1. VNA/VNS PhoThere is high demand for returning to the homeland, especially when Tết (Lunar New Year) is approaching, he said.In the first stage of restarting international flights, Vietnam Airlines will operate two flights per week between Seoul and Hanoi but the carrier is ready to add more flights if permitted.To ensure the safety of the flights, the airline strictly adheres to regulations on Covid-19 prevention and control, even though the implementation of Government Coivd-19 measures is not without its challenges, he added.Phạm Thị Lương, a passenger on the flight, said she was glad to return to Vietnam after two years.It was easy to buy the ticket and complete necessary procedures so people feel secure to come back to the homeland for reunion with their relatives on the Tết holidays, she said.The flight is part of the Vietnam Government’s plan to restore regular international flights with a high safety level, which has commenced from Jan 1, 2022.This policy aims to restore international passenger transport activities, promoting economic recovery and tourism as well as making it easier for Vietnamese citizens to return home to celebrate the Lunar New Year.