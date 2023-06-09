What's new

First Photos of Destroyed Leopard and Bradley’s, confirmed

D

Dexon

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
605
0
1,176
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
The generals in pdf were waiting for western tanks to enter the battle and change the outcome of the war..
giphy.gif
 
NotSure

NotSure

FULL MEMBER
Feb 25, 2022
292
-10
523
Country
Russian Federation
Location
Germany
Nato gamechanger and wonderwaffles after meeting russian weapons, used by the russian military. Real weapons, used by a real military and not "military man" larping around.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 26, 2010
5,699
-10
8,232
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Dexon said:
The generals in pdf were waiting for western tanks to enter the battle and change the outcome of the war..
giphy.gif
Click to expand...

this armchair warriors are losers who are basically fanboys

if Ukraine goes conventional warfare like a Western military this is what will happen

in open battle no one can defeat the Russians in tank warfare, yesterday Ukraine lost dozens and dozens of vehicles and tanks

Russians devastated them one after the other, Ukraine is not a professional army who can do combined arms warfare far from it

as long as Ukraine does a fighting retreat with ATGM + MANPADS they can bleed the Russians

if they want to take back lost land they need mechanisation

mechanisation means more devastation like the Because Russia is too good at this type of warfare

I would not be surprised if all the Leopard 2A6 have been destroyed

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1667170853451177984
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Foinikas
The spoiled brat of the West asks for more
Replies
0
Views
460
Foinikas
Foinikas
beijingwalker
Ukraine war: Zelensky adviser says West’s 'indecision' is killing Ukrainians
Replies
10
Views
901
jhungary
jhungary
Georg
Germany order new Leopard 2 A8
Replies
0
Views
459
Georg
Georg
Muhammed45
Battle of world’s best MBTs begins in Ukraine
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
Zhukov
Zhukov
dexter
Snow Leopards of Pakistan Documentary
Replies
0
Views
671
dexter
dexter

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom