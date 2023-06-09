First Photos of Destroyed Leopard and Bradley’s, confirmed

The generals in pdf were waiting for western tanks to enter the battle and change the outcome of the war..
this armchair warriors are losers who are basically fanboys
if Ukraine goes conventional warfare like a Western military this is what will happen
in open battle no one can defeat the Russians in tank warfare, yesterday Ukraine lost dozens and dozens of vehicles and tanks
Russians devastated them one after the other, Ukraine is not a professional army who can do combined arms warfare far from it
as long as Ukraine does a fighting retreat with ATGM + MANPADS they can bleed the Russians
if they want to take back lost land they need mechanisation
mechanisation means more devastation like the Because Russia is too good at this type of warfare
I would not be surprised if all the Leopard 2A6 have been destroyed