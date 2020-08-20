First photos of Australian stealth unmanned multi-role fighter have appeared



Boyko Nikolov



Aug 20, 2020



CANBERRA, (BM) – Developed by Boeing Australia under the Loyal Wingman program, the stealth unmanned multi-role fighter is surrounded by an atmosphere of secrecy on all sides. Until recently, it was not even clear when they would begin to fully test it, but now the first photographs have appeared – and therefore flights to the mountains, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.



The online edition Australian Defense Magazine recently published photos of unnamed spotters [photographers who “hunt” for aircraft], which show that the prototype of the Boeing Airpower Teaming System [ATS] is already rolling out onto the runway. This could mean that ground tests of the drone are either in full swing or are about to begin.



The pictures, unfortunately, are of very mediocre quality – it is clear that the photographer was at a great distance from the airfield. But on them we can distinguish the characteristic silhouette of the drone, which is towed along the airfield, and then it stands on lane one.











Neither Boeing nor the Australian Department of Defense have commented on the photos, disclosed the status of the ATS tests, and did not name the timing of the first flight. It is only known that it will happen before the end of 2020.



The official presentation of “Faithful Follower” took place several months ago. Then, with the participation of the top management of Australia, Boeing presented photographs of the prototype and revealed several characteristics of the drone.



At the moment, all we know about ATS is that it is a fully unmanned platform capable of autonomous flight and controlled by software, which widely uses artificial intelligence technologies. The drone’s glider is made as invisible as possible in the thermal and radio ranges, and the combat radius is 3,700 kilometers. Equipment for each mission is housed in a modular bow compartment that can be replaced within minutes.



The main task of the futuristic flying robot is to accompany fighters, as well as radar detection and target designation aircraft to provide protection, reconnaissance and take over enemy strikes in case of danger.



