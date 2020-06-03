First phase of Dhaka metro rail project now visible

Published at 01:04 pm February 28th, 2021File photo of The under-construction Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) project, commonly known as metro rail project, in DhakaPlanning Minister MA Mannan recently said the first phase -- Uttara to Agargaon -- of metro rail is likely to be operational in December.The first phase of Bangladesh’s first metro rail project between Uttara and Agargaon is now visible as the last viaduct of this part was installed on Sunday.The last viaduct was installed in between pier no 375 and 376 at around 11:20am. So, 11.73km viaduct of the elevated metro rail is now visible while 8.72km track installation is also done.MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, the implementing agency of the project, and other officials were present on the occasion.“This is a very happy moment for us,” MAN Siddique told reporters.The Mass Rapid Transit (MRT line-6) is scheduled to open in 2024; however, the authorities are trying for an early commission.MAN Siddique said: “Apart from the viaduct, some other components of the project like coach, electrical and mechanical system all should function simultaneously to operate the metro rail. So, once we get the coaches in April, then we will take the decision of trial run first and then the full operation.”Planning Minister MA Mannan recently said the first phase -- Uttara to Agargaon -- of metro rail is likely to be operational in December this year.The Tk22,000 crore project is being implemented to build the 20.10km elevated metro rail from Uttara to Motijheel.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed officials to further extend the metro line from Motijheel to Kamalapur. The length of the line will then be 21.70km.