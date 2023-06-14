First People Sickened By COVID-19 Were Chinese Scientists At Wuhan Institute Of Virology, Say US Government Sources

I thought Western media incessantly denied any reports of COVID-19 being a bioweapon?



Why the change of heart?!



And personally, I think it was indeed a bioweapon. What I don't understand is why would Chinese Govt. test it on their very own people? Was it a bid to reduce and control Chinese Billion+ population?



Or was it just an accidental lab leak that got WAY out of control?



We may never know, heh!