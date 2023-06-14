What's new

First People Sickened By COVID-19 Were Chinese Scientists At Wuhan Institute Of Virology, Say US Government Sources

CIA Mole

CIA Mole

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2019
2,144
-2
1,704
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan

First People Sickened By COVID-19 Were Chinese Scientists At Wuhan Institute Of Virology, Say US Government Sources | ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge - On a long enough timeline, the survival rate for everyone drops to zero
www.zerohedge.com www.zerohedge.com

Ben Hu is essentially the next Shi Zhengli,” said Alina Chan, a molecular biologist at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and coauthor with Matt Ridley of Viral: The Search for the Origin of Covid19. Shi is known as “the bat woman of China,” and led the gain-of-function research at the WIV. “He was her star pupil. He had been making chimeric SARS-like viruses and testing these in humanized mice. If I had to guess who would be doing this risky virus research and most at risk of getting accidentally infected, it would be him.”
Click to expand...
 
Fish

Fish

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2023
188
-1
103
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I thought Western media incessantly denied any reports of COVID-19 being a bioweapon?

Why the change of heart?!

And personally, I think it was indeed a bioweapon. What I don't understand is why would Chinese Govt. test it on their very own people? Was it a bid to reduce and control Chinese Billion+ population?

Or was it just an accidental lab leak that got WAY out of control?

We may never know, heh!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

W
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus
2 3
Replies
30
Views
3K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: New Covid-19 origins data points to raccoon dogs in China market
Replies
11
Views
690
epebble
E
Hamartia Antidote
China locks down part of Wuhan, nearly three years after first Covid case emerged
2 3
Replies
37
Views
4K
SoulSpokesman
S
beijingwalker
Good vaccines? Study shows around 94% of people in the U.S. have been infected with the COVID-19 virus at least once so far
Replies
11
Views
1K
mili
M
Hamartia Antidote
WHO chief 'believes Covid DID leak from Wuhan lab' after a 'catastrophic accident' in 2019
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
6K
etylo
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom