First paved road in 1990's, How Nyingchi city in south Tibet looks like now

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
China
China
Small southern Tibet border town Nyingchi had its first paved road in early 1990's, before that, the town had just one dirt road, all buildings on both sides of this dirt road were makeshift structures made by plank woods and metal sheets. 30 years passed, how this Tibetan border town looks like now, this Tibetan girl shows you this town's past and today.

 
K

KurtisBrian

Aug 24, 2020
Canada
Canada
Will make water will flow away all the faster. Tibet already looks like a desert in the sky. Like that movie Oblivion where the big black ships are stealing all water (we also see a big black ship and drill in the new Star Trek into Darkness movie). Drilling to kill planets. Water is life. Movie is telling you, Chinese Red men (Red is security in Star Trek), that black is attacking.
 
