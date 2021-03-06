First paved road in 1990's, How Nyingchi city in south Tibet looks like now

Small southern Tibet border town Nyingchi had its first paved road in early 1990's, before that, the town had just one dirt road, all buildings on both sides of this dirt road were makeshift structures made by plank woods and metal sheets. 30 years passed, how this Tibetan border town looks like now, this Tibetan girl shows you this town's past and today.