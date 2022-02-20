What's new

First park for electrical, engineering products nearing completion

Sorry guys this doesn't let me copy and paste the article. Inshalla in another 5 years time this become another export product added to our basket. It will be a value added product as well. Producing semi skilled and skilled workers. Not sure if this is aimed at domestic market or with the eventual goal to export as well.

The construction of the country’s first industrial park for electrical and light engineering product manufacturers in Munshiganj is set to be complete in June.
