ISLAMABAD :Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said the country would send a human to space in 2022.The minister added that it would be the success of the country’s space programmer. He added that Chinese assistance would be sough in this matter.This makes me really happy. We're a little late in this field but we could catch up. Ironically Pakistan was the first country in this part of the world to have a Space Agency.Finally we've people in the Government who are thinking about the long term future and not just about the next election.Space is the future people like it or not. Future weapons will be based in space and the Asteroid Mining Industry will be one of the most lucrative businesses.And this Space program is really inspiring for the younger generation, we used to look up to NASA and now it's SPACEX. I hope our future generations have Pakistani Astronauts to look up to and an awesome Pakistani space agency.