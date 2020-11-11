First Pakistani Female Co-Founder Wins Elevate Prize
Posted 7 hours ago by Press Release
Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Sehat Kahani – a telehealth care service provider in Pakistan – Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga has become the first Pakistani female recipient of the “Elevate Foundation Prize Award 2020”.
The Elevate Prize Foundation winners are chosen from nearly 1,300 applicants after months of review. These winners are chosen on the metrics of efforts towards tackling the world’s biggest problems, including peace, health, women’s empowerment, youth education, and food insecurity, among others.
The Elevate Prize Foundation was launched in partnership with MIT Solve. Simultaneously, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, MIT Solve launched a Health & Pandemics Challenge. Out of 1,300 applicants from 119 countries, Dr. Iffat has have won this prestigious award and will now have the opportunity to be mentored by some of the world’s most influential social impact change-makers along with some funding for her organization, Sehat Kahani.
In response to getting this award, Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga, Co-founder & COO Sehat Kahani said,” After winning the Prize I feel ecstatic – for the first time a woman from Pakistan winning the Prize feels great – it also adds an element of further responsibility on me and my organization to ensure we can give back to the community and the entire country and make more avenues for healthcare access within Pakistan”
Sehat Kahani is a telemedicine platform in Pakistan that virtually connects patients in need of affordable, convenient, and flexible healthcare options to a panel of online general physicians and specialists.
Through its portfolio of E-Health Clinics, Telemedicine based Mobile application for both Retail as well as Corporate users, till now, it has facilitated over 260,000+ consultations through tele-medicine, impacting 1.5 million lives and is working with leading National as well as International organizations.
---------------------
Posted 7 hours ago by Press Release
Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Sehat Kahani – a telehealth care service provider in Pakistan – Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga has become the first Pakistani female recipient of the “Elevate Foundation Prize Award 2020”.
The Elevate Prize Foundation winners are chosen from nearly 1,300 applicants after months of review. These winners are chosen on the metrics of efforts towards tackling the world’s biggest problems, including peace, health, women’s empowerment, youth education, and food insecurity, among others.
The Elevate Prize Foundation was launched in partnership with MIT Solve. Simultaneously, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, MIT Solve launched a Health & Pandemics Challenge. Out of 1,300 applicants from 119 countries, Dr. Iffat has have won this prestigious award and will now have the opportunity to be mentored by some of the world’s most influential social impact change-makers along with some funding for her organization, Sehat Kahani.
In response to getting this award, Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga, Co-founder & COO Sehat Kahani said,” After winning the Prize I feel ecstatic – for the first time a woman from Pakistan winning the Prize feels great – it also adds an element of further responsibility on me and my organization to ensure we can give back to the community and the entire country and make more avenues for healthcare access within Pakistan”
Sehat Kahani is a telemedicine platform in Pakistan that virtually connects patients in need of affordable, convenient, and flexible healthcare options to a panel of online general physicians and specialists.
Through its portfolio of E-Health Clinics, Telemedicine based Mobile application for both Retail as well as Corporate users, till now, it has facilitated over 260,000+ consultations through tele-medicine, impacting 1.5 million lives and is working with leading National as well as International organizations.
First Pakistani Female Co-Founder Wins Elevate Prize
Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Sehat Kahani – a telehealth care service provider in Pakistan – Dr. Iffat
propakistani.pk