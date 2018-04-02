First official appearance of the LAV700 in the Royal Guard of Saudi Arbia

This was the 14 billion Canadian Dollars deal with Canada..It was said to be 900 LAV-700 armored vehicles and also includes other types of unknown numbers, ammunition and combat towers. Some say over 3000 LAV-700..The contract extends to more than 10 years and includes building facilities, specifically in Dammam, and establishing factories and production lines with Production machines and assembly machines, as well as training Saudi crews ..(all this is information came from of the AFED exhibition)