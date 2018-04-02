First official appearance of the LAV-700 in the Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia

General Dynamics Land Systems

(

This was the 14 billion Canadian Dollars deal withCanada)..It was said to be 900 LAV-700 armored vehicles and also includes other types of unknown numbers, ammunition and combat towers. Some say over 3000 LAV-700..The contract extends to more than 10 years and includes building facilities, specifically in Dammam, and establishing factories and production lines with Production machines and assembly machines, as well as training Saudi crews ..(all this is information came from of the AFED exhibition)The Canadian vehicle is equipped with several systems that are the latest and best in the world:★ - System: automatic fire suppression★ - System: NBC★ - System: laser warning★ - System: Detection of bullets★ - System: Active Protection (Optional)★ - System: Independent hydraulic suspension★ - System: Multispectral camouflage★ - System: hunte killer★ - System: Integrated UAV / UGV control★ - System: Overpressure (CBRN)★ - System: 360 ° direct view★ - System: improved situational awareness by 360 °★ - System: C4 command, control, communications and computer systems★ - System: Battle Management★ - System: Monitor health and usage★ - System: Control up to 25 km★ - System: central tire inflation↞ (LAV FSV) is the so-called Fire Support Vehicle version and it is armed with a turret-mounted 30mm cannon.● By its function, the LAV FSV is more like a wheeled infantry fighting vehicle IFV.↞ A command center vehicle with the rear roof slightly raised and this version is equipped with a remotely controlled weapon platform armed with a 12.7mm heavy machine gun.● . There is also a 7.62 mm machine gun that is mounted on the roof and is protected, and it has been fitted with satellite communications equipment.↞ ambulance vehicle.↞ 120 mm mortar vehicle.↞ Fire support vehicle with a turret of 90 or 105 mm.↞ vehicle carrying anti-tank missiles.↞ Vehicle for reconnaissance and control.↞ Vehicle for repair and recovery.