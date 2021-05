First offical indication of Pakistani armed forces getting involved in Palestine-Israel conflict?

'Time to say enough': FM Qureshi asks UNSC to issue call for an end to Israeli violence Foreign minister calls out UNSC for its "failings", and countries preventing a resolution to demand an end to the violence.

He called for an international force to be deployed for protection

a coalition of the willing

'Time to say enough': FM Qureshi asks UNSC to issue call for an end to Israeli violence"It is time to say enough. The voice of the Palestinian people cannot and will not be silenced. We, the representatives of the Islamic world, are here to speak with them and for them."Qureshi said it was necessary to send medical teams, medicines, food and other supplies to Palestine.and for Israel to open all access points to Gaza so aid could reach the enclave.."So, basically if yanks and their like minded side kicks will put hurdles in sending the protection force, the "coalition of willing" will act regardless? @VCheng what say you? This is what I was saying to you on the other thread.