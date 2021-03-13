First offical indication of Pakistani armed forces getting involved in Palestine-Israel conflict?

Taimoor Khan
ELITE MEMBER
- Jan 20, 2016
- 12,245
- 4
- Country
-
- Location
-
'Time to say enough': FM Qureshi asks UNSC to issue call for an end to Israeli violence
Foreign minister calls out UNSC for its "failings", and countries preventing a resolution to demand an end to the violence.
www.dawn.com
'Time to say enough': FM Qureshi asks UNSC to issue call for an end to Israeli violence
"It is time to say enough. The voice of the Palestinian people cannot and will not be silenced. We, the representatives of the Islamic world, are here to speak with them and for them."
Qureshi said it was necessary to send medical teams, medicines, food and other supplies to Palestine. He called for an international force to be deployed for protection and for Israel to open all access points to Gaza so aid could reach the enclave.
"If the Security Council cannot agree to send the protection force, a coalition of the willing can be formed to provide at least civilian observers to monitor a cessation of hostilities and supervise the provision of humanitarian help to the Palestinians."
So, basically if yanks and their like minded side kicks will put hurdles in sending the protection force, the "coalition of willing" will act regardless?
@VCheng what say you? This is what I was saying to you on the other thread.