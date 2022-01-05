First of Its Kind Soccer City Stadium Set to be Built in Karachi

Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) has joined hands with NED University of Engineering and Technology to build a first-of-its-kind soccer city stadium in Karachi. The two parties signed an agreement worth $12 million for 10 years to build the stadium in the city.According to details, the deal includes the development of a series of football infrastructure projects across the city and one state-of-the-art football stadium in Karachi. The development will be overseen by German engineers. The stadium will include world-class facilities which will be in line with FIFA’s regulations and will be of international standards.The deal between NED and GSV to construct the soccer city stadium was announced across various social media platforms by both parties.Vice-Chancellor of NED University expressed his delight at signing the deal with GSV. ” NED is world-renowned for being at the cutting edge of technology and science in its educational curriculum so why not football. It is a vision that only GSV can bring to life. I have seen the science and evolution of football on offer and it will be a major transformation for football in Pakistan,” he stated.GSV representatives revealed the idea behind the construction of a soccer city stadium. They stated that it is high time that Pakistan promotes talented football players in the country and offers them world-class facilities to hone their skills. They added that the first-of-its-kind soccer city stadium will help promote the game in the country and will hopefully kickstart a new trend of building world-class facilities for footballers across the country.