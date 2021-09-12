First mosque of Islam

as-Sahaba Mosque - Madain Project (en) as-Sahaba Mosque (مسجد الصحابة), the Mosque of the Companions, is one of the oldest mosques in Massawa (مصوع), Eritrea, dating back to the lifetime of prophet Muhammad.

Massawa Mosque Location: Massawa, Eritria GPS: 15.611981 39.480632 Qibla Direction: Petra (Jerusalem is very close as well) The Mosque of the Companions (Masjid aṣ-Ṣaḥābah) is a mosque in the port city of Massawa, …

Many moons back when i visited Ethiopia and went over to Eritrea, i was told of Massawa. I went there with a few other who were interested in making a trip to see this historical site.This mosque was founded by the Prophet Mohammad's followers who came over to Ethiopia during the early times. If I recall, there were 12 graves of the first followers here as well. What was of note that the qilba points to Jerusalem vs Mecca. From a time prespective, this is the first mosque constructed vs the one in Quba.Zainab Badawi's latest series on Africa highlights this in one of her episodes on interactions between Ethiopia and Arabia.My photos i took are on film unfortunate to be able to get digitised of better quality worth to put here. What surprised me is how many people visit to pay respects and pray at this mosque still even though it is no longer a functioning mosque.A historically aspect of a bygone time which most people may be unaware of.Thank you for reading.Here is the video from her documentary. Move to Min 3:00 onwards.