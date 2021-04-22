First metrorail coaches arrive in Dhaka

























​

​

​

Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.comPublished: 22 Apr 2021 02:18 AM BdST Updated: 22 Apr 2021 02:18 AM BdSTThe coaches reached the pier near the depot at Diabari on Wednesday, said MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited.The work to unload the coaches from the vessels will begin on Thursday morning, he said.Siddique hopes it will be possible to finish setting up the cars at the depot by Friday.The Kobe-based Japanese company Kawasaki also shipped the second set on Wednesday, he said.The 24 sets of 144 coaches are expected to arrive in time, the managing director of the government firm said.Final trials will be held after tests.The metrorail project work is ongoing day and night adhering to the health rules amid the coronavirus pandemic as the government wants to launch operation on the initial 11.29-kilometre route from Uttara to Agargon in 2021, the year Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independence.Achieving the first target now depends on the trials, said Siddique.The authorities aim to complete the rest 10 kilometres of the route, from Agargaon to Motijheel, by 2023.The body of the railcars is made of light and durable stainless steel, Kawasaki said earlier in a statement.The rolling stock is equipped with indoor and outdoor CCTV cameras to check the status of passengers and platforms during one-man operation.The installed cameras will not only secure safety for onboard passengers but also for others coming in and leaving the trains and platforms.Besides these, each car features two large-capacity air-conditioning units enabling a comfortable commute amid high temperature and humidity.