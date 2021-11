looks like India have accelerated their aesa induction and other improvements to tejasthis has been achieved by picking a mark1 foc completed version for first mark1athe second mark1a will be arriving Dec 2022 but will be new buildAll flight trials of mark1a,to be completed in 2023induction of remaining 83 mark1a to begin 2024Aesa in first 40 will be israeli elta 520then next 40 the indian aesa uttam.