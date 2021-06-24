What's new

First Made in Pakistan MG Electric Vehicle Rolls Off.

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Desi_Guy said:
More like an assembly unit assembling peanuts 🥜
Why you are trying so hard to prove it right what M.Katju have said about Indians, they have peanut sized brains...

90 percent of Indians are idiots: Justice Markandey Katju

90 percent of Indians are idiots: Justice Markandey Katju

At least 90 percent of Indians are "idiots" who can easily be misled by mischievous elements in the name of religion, Press Council of India (PCI) chairperson Justice Markandey Katju claimed today.
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Path-Finder

Path-Finder

N.Siddiqui said:
MG(Morris Garage) is an old British brand car, now China is the owner of that brand and has made it big...

Just as Rolls Royce is now owned by BMW group.

This gentleman Vlogs about development in Pakistan are really informative and well researched.
I remember when the Chinese bought MG and few other British names. There was chatter as to what will happen. But today you see plenty of MG's making a return to the rodads.
 
