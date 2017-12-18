What's new

First 'Made in Bangladesh' Smartphone Primo E8i by Walton hits the market

http://www.thedailystar.net/bytes/f...rtphoneprimo-e8i-wato-hits-the-market-1506667
First 'Made in Bangladesh' Smartphone Primo E8i by Walton hits the market


‘Primo E8i', the first locally manufactured smartphone by Walton Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd was launched in the market last week. The 4.5-inch Primo E8i features a 1.2 GHz Quad Core Processor, Mali-400 GPU, 512 MB RAM with 8 GB internal storage. It has a 5MP rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP front camera for selfies. The phone runs on Android Marshmallow and features a 1700 mAh li-ion battery.

Price: Tk. 3,500/-
 
Welcome to 2011.
Waiting for India to get to 2011 by introducing their first made in India smartphone made by an Indian company. At least BD has something to show for. For an Indian who has nothing to show for other than phones only assembled in India, this is quite a sad display of desperate attempt at berating BD.
 
Waiting for India to get to 2011 by introducing their first made in India smartphone made by an Indian company. At least BD has something to show for. For an Indian who has nothing to show for other than phones only assembled in India, this is quite a sad display of desperate attempt at berating BD.
So ARM has a fab facility in Bangladesh now?
 
So ARM has a fab facility in Bangladesh now?
Clearly not. Walton makes most of it in BD including the smc and everything. Things that can't be made in BD are not made in BD. Or are you going to tell me, you actually thought Walton makes processor and gpu too? At the extent it's possible, they do. Unlike India where they literally assemble what is made in china parts.
 
Welcome to 2011.
LOL, burn indian roadshiters burn. This is the first Smartphone made in South Asia. And dont forget your "lota"...

So ARM has a fab facility in Bangladesh now?
LOL, ARM never ever manufactured any processor. They design it and license those to others like Apple, mediatek, samsung etc. You guys should update your typical indian scamming techniques.

Mediatek SoCs are manufactured by TSMC.

Walton bought SoC from mediatek, internal flash memory from Samsung, Display-cameras from unknown Chinese bulk manufacturers and OS from Google AOSP. Rests are made and integraded by Walton in Bangladesh. Which is first in south asia.
 
Absolutely - forget India, let Dada show some phones made in West Bengal. :lol:

Say what - you don't have anything? Why - you guys are expert at building castles in the sky, could have built a few cellphone factories while you were at it. :-)

দুইদিনের বৈরাগী, ভাতেরে কয় অন্ন।

Amateur trolling attempt by noobs.

Bangladeshis were vigorously using Motorola phones installed in cars in the 80's when India had no cellphone network (and no cellphones) to speak of even. Indians didn't even start using them until they got cheap enough. :lol:





Indians came to Dhaka in the late 90's with cellphone-network proposal thinking they could sell us one by 'Dalali'. Then Citycell-owner Murshed Khan told them to march back to New Delhi because we already had 70% coverage by all networks in Bangladesh. :lol:

And for your information - these phones are everyman phones made for common people on the streets. In Bangladesh even rickshaw pullers have had cellphones since the 90's. First bring a made-in-India cellphone (not cobbled together from Chinese components) then come talk.

Do you know what a FAB is and how much it costs to set up one? You have any idea what is involved?

ফ্যাব কি গাছে ধরে? Do FABs grow on trees?

Even India does not have one, in spite of its 1 plus Billion people market (forget about the lone research one you have, it doesn't commercially produce anything). Your companies are reluctant to invest in one. Because most of them are basically fly-by-night outfits out to make a quick buck, even the Ambanis.

If it takes a GSM chip then the only carrier it might work in - is TMobile. Those TMobile phones do take GSM chips and some people have taken these to Bangladesh and used them AFAIK.
 
