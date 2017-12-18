Homo Sapiens
http://www.thedailystar.net/bytes/f...rtphoneprimo-e8i-wato-hits-the-market-1506667
First 'Made in Bangladesh' Smartphone Primo E8i by Walton hits the market
‘Primo E8i', the first locally manufactured smartphone by Walton Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd was launched in the market last week. The 4.5-inch Primo E8i features a 1.2 GHz Quad Core Processor, Mali-400 GPU, 512 MB RAM with 8 GB internal storage. It has a 5MP rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP front camera for selfies. The phone runs on Android Marshmallow and features a 1700 mAh li-ion battery.
Price: Tk. 3,500/-
