First look: Inside the new Celebrity Beyond cruise ship

Celebrity Beyond now the 3rd ship to have the amazing "Magic Carpet" restaurant elevator which allows people to access the tall cruise ship while out in the middle of the ocean.Celebrity Beyond is the newest ship from Celebrity Cruises - and it's like nothing the cruise industry has seen before.From the incredible innovation to the intricate and thoughtful design around every corner, Celebrity Beyond takes cruising to a whole new level.We were lucky enough to be invited for a 2-night sailing onboard Celebrity Beyond for its naming and christening ceremony. This is a longstanding maritime tradition that involves smashing a bottle of champagne against a ship's hull to symbolize the ship's ceremonial debut.With help from godmother Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, and Captain Kate McCue, Celebrity Beyond was official named and christened today in a ceremony as beautiful and unique as the ship itself.Once onboard the ship today, we made our way immediately to our cabin on Deck 7. Our balcony stateroom features Celebrity's new Infinite Veranda, which almost feels like a sunroom addition to our cozy cabin.Celebrity Beyond has a special warmth onboard - something I've never felt before on a cruise ship. The accent colors in our balcony cabin exuded similar feelings of warmth.There are hints of white, grey and marble throughout our cabin. This feels both welcoming and trendy at the time time.Our balcony cabin features a large king bed, large sofa, vanity, closet and infinite veranda balcony. We were surprised by the tech box on the vanity, which houses multiple outlets and includes USB plugs.Our bathroom is large and spacious with one of the biggest showers we've ever had on a cruise ship; it also features marble tile and plenty of shelving.In fact, there are hints of marble everywhere around the ship. In the hallways and elevators, you can find accents of marble incorporated throughout the design aspects. This creates a very modern and trendy vibe onboard Celebrity Beyond.The hallways have bright lights to guide you to your stateroom in a manner that's equally sleek as it is modern.There's also plenty of greenery incorporated throughout Celebrity Beyond. After dropping off our luggage, we wandered around a few decks and stumbled upon the Eden restaurant. We were welcomed with a myriad of plants as we walked into the restaurant.Even the large letters of Eden were filled with plants, which perfectly accentuates the overall the white and grey hues throughout the ship. Everything onboard is very modern while still feeling warm and intimate.Although we didn't dine at Eden, we appreciated the decor with more plants, large wicker chairs and emerald green tables. There was a live interview being recorded during this time, so we weren't able to completely enjoy all the views that Eden has to offer.There's also a small cafe in Eden that has salads, sandwiches and delicious looking desserts to enjoy for lunch.ImageAs we explored more of the ship, we were surprised to find wooden staircases. There's also a notable amount of thoughtfully-placed artwork around Celebrity Beyond, which is something the cruise ship prides itself on.ImageEvery nook and cranny onboard Celebrity Beyond feels intentional - we've truly never seen a ship more modern and beautiful.We were scheduled to eat dinner at Normandie, which is one of the main dining restaurants onboard. We found there to be tons of eateries and bars on Celebrity Beyond - each with their own unique offerings and experiences.All roads lead to the Grand Atrium onboard Celebrity Beyond. This central location on the ship is home to the famous Martini Bar, along with the World Class Bar and Craft Social Bar. There's also a small stage for live musicians to perform and a grand piano.We tried two martinis tonight before dinner, including a cream-based white chocolate drink and an apple butterscotch martini. Both were excellent as we listening to the pop music blasting throughout the atrium.Along with bars, the Grand Atrium is a natural gathering location with its high-energy and welcoming environment. There are also restaurants surrounding the atrium, including Le Grand Bistro and beloved Cafe Al Bacio, which serves up gourmet coffee and pastries.We enjoyed fun cocktails and bar snacks, including brie mac & cheese and truffle fries, at Craft Social Bar before dinner. I would have been mistaken for my local Craft Bar if I hadn't felt the ship start to move while we were dining. There's a large assortment of beer available here as well.We are hoping to grab a snack at Cafe al Bacio tomorrow, as everyone raves about the pastries and desserts here.