First look at the New Parliament building of India

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662475021972025345

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662506616317693952

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662380563318308866

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662472350099705858

FxCrMefX0AAP-9q



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662514528406638592
 
Internal looks ok'ish - externally it look's like a used piece of toilet paper ... they should have gotten a decent architect to come up with a design that reflects south asian art and culture better than this does.
 
Man what a disappointment.

Not being jealous or anything, but where are the width and space components?

Something culturally or even futuristically appropriate? Or timeless? Dharmic is enough?

This is a parliament for 1.4 Billion people! Not all of them Hindu.

I don't know who designed it - but what does it even represent?

This is Bangladesh' Parliament house designed 50 years ago. The British did not hand it to us, we built it.

iu


ce58e3d1d7ecbd9f27691873c983bc55--louis-kahn-bangladesh.jpg


iu


Sangshad_2.jpg
 
It is based on the principles of VAASTU (i.e. balancing the five elements to release positive energy)

Acknowledging, respecting and learning from its roots is the policy of Modi's government.
 
To this day architecture and civil construction in Bangladesh is generally of a higher standard and more progressive/futuristic than in India.

Here is my Bangladesh urban development thread - take a gander sometime.

Recent Urban development in Bangladesh

Looking really cool now.... :-)
Helped us & Afghanistan - right !!!
 
Maybe Pakistan can put this map of Muslim Mughal empire in its parliment as a "cultural statement" ?

MughalEmpireIndiaMap_0.jpg


At least this map is real - whereas Akhand Bharat is not real as it never existed ....
 

