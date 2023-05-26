First look at the New Parliament building of India

and mother India gave birth to you.This is Bangladesh' Parliament house designed 50 years ago. The British did not hand it to us, we built it.
I think we even helped them build the parliament too. Bangladesh didn't have neither expertise nor capital to build parliament, it was like Afghanistan at that time. That's why their parliament has resemblance with ours.and mother India gave birth to you.
I think we even helped them build the parliament too. Bangladesh didn't have neither expertise nor capital to build parliament, it was like Afghanistan at that time. That's why their parliament has resemblance with ours.
View attachment 932043
View attachment 932042