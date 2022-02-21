What's new

First Lady Bushra Bibi’s Son Arrested By Lahore Police

Baghial

Baghial

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 17, 2017
4,891
-11
2,962
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

First Lady Bushra Bibi’s Son Arrested By Lahore Police​

News Desk
by News Desk

February 21, 2022

in News

First Lady Bushra Bibi’s Son Arrested By Lahore Police
412
SHARES
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


Musa Maneka, the son of First Lady Bushra Bibi, was arrested by the Lahore police and liquor was recovered from his possession. Maneka is said to have been in a drunk state during his arrest.
A purported First Information Report (FIR) of the case was obtained by journalist Asad Ali Toor.


The FIR lists four counts under the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order, 1979, an ordinance enacted during General Zia’s regime based on the Hudood laws.
Section 3 of the ordinance prohibits the “imports, exports, transports, manufactures or processes any intoxicant”.
Section 4 relates to “owing or possessing intoxicant” and further states that “Whoever owns, possesses or keeps in-his custody any intoxicant shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with whipping not exceeding thirty stripes, and shall also be liable to fine”.
Section 11 addresses “Drinking liable to Tazir” and applies to whoever “being a Muslim, is guilty of drinking which is not liable to ‘hadd’ under Article 8 [Drinking liable to Hadd] or for which proof in either of the forms mentioned in Article 9 [Proof of drinking liable to Hadd] is not available and the Court is satisfied that the offence stands proved by the evidence on the record.”
Section 11 also states that those convicted “shall be liable to tazir and shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years or with whipping not exceeding thirty stripes, or with both.”
Musa Maneka is the son of Khawar Maneka, who is an influential personality from the Pakpattan city.
More to follow.

1645477756331.png



how low will you go!
besharam ,
 

Attachments

  • FMHtDbbXsAQ9kE7 musa pirni parcha.jpg
    FMHtDbbXsAQ9kE7 musa pirni parcha.jpg
    200.9 KB · Views: 3

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ejaz007
FIA arrests journalist Mohsin Baig
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
91
Views
2K
Turingsage
Turingsage
M
Just Sit Here And Pen for Me Your Targets in Writing - Bushra Bibi to Head of Punjab Institute of Mental Health
Replies
2
Views
421
Menace2Society
Menace2Society
muhammadhafeezmalik
This is not HOGWARTS ,This is GC Lahore: The Last Follower x Harry Potter Festival
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
JackTheRipper
Police arrested 4 Muslim men for Blasphemy in Pakistan
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
132
Views
4K
Tomcats
Tomcats
U
People not wearing masks will be arrested, warns Lahore commissioner
Replies
0
Views
350
User
U

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom