First Lady Bushra Bibi’s Son Arrested By Lahore Police
February 21, 2022
Musa Maneka, the son of First Lady Bushra Bibi, was arrested by the Lahore police and liquor was recovered from his possession. Maneka is said to have been in a drunk state during his arrest.
A purported First Information Report (FIR) of the case was obtained by journalist Asad Ali Toor.
The FIR lists four counts under the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order, 1979, an ordinance enacted during General Zia’s regime based on the Hudood laws.
Section 3 of the ordinance prohibits the “imports, exports, transports, manufactures or processes any intoxicant”.
Section 4 relates to “owing or possessing intoxicant” and further states that “Whoever owns, possesses or keeps in-his custody any intoxicant shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with whipping not exceeding thirty stripes, and shall also be liable to fine”.
Section 11 addresses “Drinking liable to Tazir” and applies to whoever “being a Muslim, is guilty of drinking which is not liable to ‘hadd’ under Article 8 [Drinking liable to Hadd] or for which proof in either of the forms mentioned in Article 9 [Proof of drinking liable to Hadd] is not available and the Court is satisfied that the offence stands proved by the evidence on the record.”
Section 11 also states that those convicted “shall be liable to tazir and shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years or with whipping not exceeding thirty stripes, or with both.”
Musa Maneka is the son of Khawar Maneka, who is an influential personality from the Pakpattan city.
More to follow.
