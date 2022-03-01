First IT Stock Market Listing In Pakistan Ft. Ali Naqi Shaheen ​

In conversation with tonight’s guest, Ali Naqi Shaheen. What was his journey like? Were his parents acceptable of his career choices? How did he find his time in LUMS? How did Ali start his career? How did they manage money? What was the company's growth like? Why did they consider extending the business? What is the German market like? Why did they register their company in Munich? How did they name the business? Was the company growing? Why did they stop looking at headcount? Did they face any issues after the economic policy in 2014? The thought process behind considering seed money? What is “always on video call?” How do they work as an entity right now? Are they considering STZ's? Is the parent company Pakistani? Who is this now being offered to? What happens next? How and when to apply? The mainboard listing and much more in tonight’s episode.

00:00 Tonight’s guest: Ali Naqi Shaheen

02:38 Ali's Journey!

06:23 Were his parents acceptable of his career choices?

07:59 How did he find his time in LUMS?

10:04 The start of Ali’s career

16:11 How did they manage money?

20:27 What was the company's growth like?

22:55 Why did they consider extending the business?

25:59 What is the German market like?

28:09 Why did they register their company in Munich?

33:28 How did they name the business?

34:59 Was the company growing?

43:38 The PSX session

47:24 Why did they stop looking at headcount?

50:49 The two turning points in Pakistan

53:22 Did they face any issues after the economic policy in 2014?

56:24 The thought process behind considering seed money?

1:00:08 Why did they start reviewing videos?

1:03:18 What is “always on video call?”

1:13:04 How do they work as an entity right now?

1:15:47 Are they considering STZ’s?

1:20:14 Is the parent company Pakistani?

1:21:22 Who is this now being offered to?

1:29:13 What happens next?

1:33:46 How and when to apply?

1:34:25 The mainboard listing!

1:36:23 How does he envision Pakistan in 2050?