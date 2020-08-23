First interview of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and confusion

I have first heard Mujib's voice when he was making a public speech in Faridpur Stadium. And I directly spoke to him, Dr. Kamal and Tofael in a party in a famous hotel thrown by the Japanese govt during his visit of Japan in 1974. There were many other dignitaries with him from BD.
Okay thanks for this information. So surely you know that it is his own voice .
About his claim of destruction, we have to understand that he was a political man. Talking against Pakistan Army was his pass time, so it was natural for him to exaggerate everything. One of the famous exaggerations is 3 million killed and I find this 25 million houses burned by the PA troops also another big lie.
He should have limited his nature of falsifying things because it has caused all of us to do similar things. People try to emulate their leaders. However, we people should not trust whatever our leaders say and pick fight with Pakistani people. They are not that unkind towards us which I found during my stay in Karachi.
Well yes , since he was a politician of this region so surely now it's time for everyone to accept the reality instead of idolizing a politician . However I think people actually needed the video to learn that he was a politician only who also seek benefit to gain public favor, and that's the reason they can tell lie . 3 million incident can be be considered his mistake , and later in order to avoid controversy he tried to establish the figure , that's okay ! But no one can make mistake several times,
specially when history is unforgiving
. All I can say is. I really needed to watch
such video ( Serving as direct evidence
) to stop idolizing him .
Still I believe that he was a good man,and his party goons defame his name . But
from now surely I will not consider him as an idol who can not tell lie
. Surely he can do , only to gain public attention just like other politician of our time
. I am truly upset ,
Thanks to BBC Bangla who decided to Publish the interviews of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for Mujib Borsho . Many people will know many thing if they are ready to think with open mind
. And the interview was not visionary
too . I expected a better vision from the leader , who already lead a country to it's freedom .
Such shortsighted
interview was unexpected from him . In this interview even he refused to recognize
any major problem
of a newly independent country . The interview clearly shows
that, he was not ready to build up a newly independent country
!! Emotional interview can not solve your problem , he had to realize that . In short I am truly disappointed. But I am also happy that, I no longer need to defend him
( as a part of my volunteer obligation
) when people criticize him . Thank you for this discussion.
@bluesky