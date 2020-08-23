What's new

First interview of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and confusion

Atlas

Atlas

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Aug 2, 2018
Messages
2,957
Reaction score
3,068
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Any Bangladeshi poster ever heard direct voice from Bangabandhu sheikh Mujibur Rahman ? It is 5 months old video I suddenly found . I am confused from 55 seconds .

Here Bangabandhu said that Pakistani army burnt 2.5-3 crore house that means 25 - 30 millions houses! Had Bangladesh such amount of house in that time when population was 75 million ?o_O

Or is it a latest BAL miracle ?

@bluesky , if I am not mistaken perhaps you heard the direct voice of Bangabandhu. But is it his real voice or forged voice by current chamchas ?! I am just speechless!!

@Bilal9 , @DalalErMaNodi , and others any opinion regarding this video !!
 
Last edited:
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 14, 2016
Messages
9,582
Reaction score
10,902
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Atlas said:
Any Bangladeshi poster ever heard direct voice from Bangabandhu sheikh Mujibur Rahman ? It is 5 months old video I suddenly found . I am confused from 55 seconds .

Here Bangabandhu said that Pakistani army burnt 2.5-3 crore house that means 25 - 30 millions houses! Had Bangladesh such amount of house in that time when population was 75 million ?o_O

Or is it a latest BAL miracle ?

@bluesky , if I am not mistaken perhaps you heard the direct voice of Bangabandhu. But is it his real voice or forged voice by current chamchas ?! I am just speechless!!

@Bilal9 , @DalalErMaNodi , and others any opinion regarding this video !!
Click to expand...
I have first heard Mujib's voice when he was making a public speech in Faridpur Stadium. And I directly spoke to him, Dr. Kamal and Tofael in a party in a famous hotel thrown by the Japanese govt during his visit of Japan in 1974. There were many other dignitaries with him from BD.

About his claim of destruction, we have to understand that he was a political man. Talking against Pakistan Army was his pass time, so it was natural for him to exaggerate everything. One of the famous exaggerations is 3 million killed and I find this 25 million houses burned by the PA troops also another big lie.

He should have limited his nature of falsifying things because it has caused all of us to do similar things. People try to emulate their leaders. However, we people should not trust whatever our leaders say and pick fight with Pakistani people. They are not that unkind towards us which I found during my stay in Karachi.
 
Last edited:
Atlas

Atlas

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Aug 2, 2018
Messages
2,957
Reaction score
3,068
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
bluesky said:
I have first heard Mujib's voice when he was making a public speech in Faridpur Stadium. And I directly spoke to him, Dr. Kamal and Tofael in a party in a famous hotel thrown by the Japanese govt during his visit of Japan in 1974. There were many other dignitaries with him from BD.
Click to expand...
Okay thanks for this information. So surely you know that it is his own voice .

bluesky said:
About his claim of destruction, we have to understand that he was a political man. Talking against Pakistan Army was his pass time, so it was natural for him to exaggerate everything. One of the famous exaggerations is 3 million killed and I find this 25 million houses burned by the PA troops also another big lie.

He should have limited his nature of falsifying things because it has caused all of us to do similar things. People try to emulate their leaders. However, we people should not trust whatever our leaders say and pick fight with Pakistani people. They are not that unkind towards us which I found during my stay in Karachi.
Click to expand...
Well yes , since he was a politician of this region so surely now it's time for everyone to accept the reality instead of idolizing a politician . However I think people actually needed the video to learn that he was a politician only who also seek benefit to gain public favor, and that's the reason they can tell lie . 3 million incident can be be considered his mistake , and later in order to avoid controversy he tried to establish the figure , that's okay ! But no one can make mistake several times, specially when history is unforgiving . All I can say is. I really needed to watch such video ( Serving as direct evidence ) to stop idolizing him .

Still I believe that he was a good man,and his party goons defame his name . But from now surely I will not consider him as an idol who can not tell lie . Surely he can do , only to gain public attention just like other politician of our time . I am truly upset ,

Thanks to BBC Bangla who decided to Publish the interviews of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for Mujib Borsho . Many people will know many thing if they are ready to think with open mind. And the interview was not visionary too . I expected a better vision from the leader , who already lead a country to it's freedom .

Such shortsighted interview was unexpected from him . In this interview even he refused to recognize any major problem of a newly independent country . The interview clearly shows that, he was not ready to build up a newly independent country !! Emotional interview can not solve your problem , he had to realize that . In short I am truly disappointed. But I am also happy that, I no longer need to defend him ( as a part of my volunteer obligation ) when people criticize him . Thank you for this discussion.

@bluesky
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top