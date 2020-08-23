First interview of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a confusion

Any Bangladeshi poster ever heard direct voice from Bangabandhu sheikh Mujibur Rahman ? It is 5 months old video I suddenly found
. I am confused from 55 seconds
.
Here Bangabandhu said that Pakistani army burnt 2.5-3 crore house that means 25 - 30 millions houses! Had Bangladesh such amount of house in that time when population was 75 million ?
Or is it a latest BAL miracle ?
@bluesky
, if I am not mistaken perhaps you heard the direct voice of Bangabandhu. But is it his real voice or forged voice by current chamchas ?! I am just speechless!!
@Bilal9
, @DalalErMaNodi
, and others any opinion regarding this video !!