First interview of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a confusion

Atlas

Any Bangladeshi poster ever heard direct voice from Bangabandhu sheikh Mujibur Rahman ? It is 5 months old video I suddenly found . I am confused from 55 seconds .

Here Bangabandhu said that Pakistani army burnt 2.5-3 crore house that means 25 - 30 millions houses! Had Bangladesh such amount of house in that time when population was 75 million ?o_O

Or is it a latest BAL miracle ?

@bluesky , if I am not mistaken perhaps you heard the direct voice of Bangabandhu. But is it his real voice or forged voice by current chamchas ?! I am just speechless!!

@Bilal9 , @DalalErMaNodi , and others any opinion regarding this video !!
 
Last edited:
