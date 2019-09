First integrated battle group to be deployed along India-Pakistan border

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:10 IST

By Sudhi Ranjan Sen , Hindustan Times, New Delhi

As tensions simmer on the 3,323-km-long India- Pakistan border, the Indian army is set to deploy its first Integrated Battle Group (IBG) along the frontier by the end of this month. In all, the Indian Army plans to form and deploy 11 -13 IBGs to protect its western and eastern borders.The ministry of defence (MoD) has cleared the reorganisation of IX Corps, based in Yol in Himachal Pradesh, to form the IBGs to be deployed along the western border. Raised in 2009, IX Corps is one of the army’s youngest corps and is part of the Chandimandir, Haryana-based Western Army Command.This is one of the biggest reorganisations of the Army and