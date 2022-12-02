What's new

First in the world, Aselsan airdefence systems test and intregation center

Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 23, 2012
7,130
-3
8,361
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands


Another achievements by our defence engineers. Another doctrine established by Turkey.


Ther is no other center in the world to calibrate and test your airdefence systems, when it needs you can make your adjustement before your fire expensive rounds. In this place they can simulate attacks against airdefence systems and ther performance wither radar and optical systems, this can be done with manoeuvering fighter or a missile for from far distances. By this way this will give us stronger and capable airdefence systems.
 
Beny Karachun

Beny Karachun

SENIOR MEMBER
May 30, 2016
4,926
-37
2,622
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Oublious said:


Another achievements by our defence engineers. Another doctrine established by Turkey.


Ther is no other center in the world to calibrate and test your airdefence systems, when it needs you can make your adjustement before your fire expensive rounds. In this place they can simulate attacks against airdefence systems and ther performance wither radar and optical systems, this can be done with manoeuvering fighter or a missile for from far distances. By this way this will give us stronger and capable airdefence systems.
Click to expand...
So is it basically a system that lets you zero cannon based air defenses without firing shells?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

dBSPL
TÜBİTAK-SAGE Submarine Weapon Test Infrastructure (DATA)
Replies
0
Views
885
dBSPL
dBSPL
dBSPL
Meteksan Provides World-Class Simulators For Naval Training
Replies
0
Views
725
dBSPL
dBSPL
Zarvan
US Marines tests prototype of new air defense system
Replies
1
Views
947
m52k85
M
Hamartia Antidote
Rolls-Royce tests hydrogen-fueled aircraft engine in aviation world first
Replies
5
Views
176
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
D
Israel and the U.S. complete joint missile-defense exercise
Replies
3
Views
602
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom