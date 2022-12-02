First in the world, Aselsan airdefence systems test and intregation center

Another achievements by our defence engineers. Another doctrine established by Turkey.Ther is no other center in the world to calibrate and test your airdefence systems, when it needs you can make your adjustement before your fire expensive rounds. In this place they can simulate attacks against airdefence systems and ther performance wither radar and optical systems, this can be done with manoeuvering fighter or a missile for from far distances. By this way this will give us stronger and capable airdefence systems.