Meteksan HybrideRF Seeker, this is the first Hybride Seeker in the world what i now. Maybe ther is a company who made it before Meteksan but could not find it. You can use this in space, in sea or air to air missiles. Not possible to escape anymore. In the midle of seeker you can put EO or laserseeker, problem was the same time working together but they have solved the problems. Roketsan published a article if i remember correct.Thank you Meteksan...