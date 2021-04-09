What's new

First HSR in Tibet and its 34 new stations in check and acceptance stage, the line will be opened in late June

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

First HSR in Tibet and its 34 new railway stations are in check and acceptance stage, the bullet train line will be opened in late June this year. most part of the line is made up by bridges and tunnels over 3000 meters high.
It'll become one of the world most advanced railway lines after completed.

This line will connect Nyingchi， a small Chinese-Indian border in south Tibet with rest of the Tibet, an important strategic railway line for China.

 
