First HIMARS launchers already in Ukraine - Defense MinisterFirst HIMARS launchers already in Ukraine - Defense Minister

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,492
-9
14,137
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
630_360_1654133699-557.jpeg

The first units of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers have already arrived in Ukraine as part of the U.S. security assistance.

That’s according to Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, Ukrinform reported citing the minister’s Twitter page.

“HIMARS have arrived to Ukraine. Thank you to my U.S.colleague and friend @SecDef Lloyd J. Austin III for these powerful tools!” the defense chief tweeted.

The minister also suggested that summer “will be hot for russian occupiers.”

“And the last one for some of them,” Reznikov added.

Read also: Harpoon systems and HIMARS ammo: Pentagon chief outlines new security assistance package for Ukraine
Earlier, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kahl said that providing Ukraine with several HIMARS multiple rocket launchers as part of the latest tranche of defense aid is only a starting point as the U.S. will continue to provide everything necessary to prevail against Russian aggression.

The U.S. administration has earlier announced that it will provide Ukraine with American high-mobility artillery missile systems HIMARS with ammunition that can hit targets at a 70 km range instead of 300 km, although Ukraine has requested longer-range missiles.

 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

BANNED
Oct 15, 2017
23,028
-54
11,193
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
HIMARS has huge RCS. HIMARS Ukraine got are export downgraded which only have 30 km range basic rockets. Mi-28 mast mounted radar detects and tracks HIMARS from 50 km away and smashes HIMARS using Hermes BVR air to air / air to ground missiles.

 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,492
-9
14,137
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
They will use it against Russian ethnics of Ukraine first and if allowed, they would bomb Russian territory close to the borders.

This is a threat to Russians of Ukraine more than anything else.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

BANNED
Oct 15, 2017
23,028
-54
11,193
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Muhammed45 said:
They will use it against Russian ethnics of Ukraine first and if allowed, they would bomb Russian territory close to the borders.

This is a threat to Russians of Ukraine more than anything else.
Click to expand...

HIMARS is no threat to Russia. Even if American sends every single HIMARS it has to Donbas, they will all be blown up by Mi-28. Artillery without air defense is just a sitting duck.

 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

BANNED
Oct 15, 2017
23,028
-54
11,193
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Apollon said:
Thats what javelins are for. 😁👍


Btw russians Grill themself now

Click to expand...

Mi-28NM has mast mounted radar. It tracks HIMARS from 40 km and destroys it from 20 km using Hermes missile. Javelin cannot save HIMARS. Javelin is LOS missile short range. Hermes is NLOS missile long range.
 
Apollon

Apollon

BANNED
Sep 27, 2021
3,763
-3
1,552
Country
Greece
Location
Germany
Tai Hai Chen said:
Mi-28NM has mast mounted radar. It tracks HIMARS from 40 km and destroys it from 20 km using Hermes missile. Javelin cannot save HIMARS.
Click to expand...

They could not even protect their flagship. Russian tech is bullshit and never worked.

They are just too primitive
 
B

blain2

ADVISORS
Jan 20, 2006
7,864
52
11,580
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
F-22Raptor said:
Not only does that video not have HIMARS, it misses the target as well. Stop spreading Russian disinformation
Click to expand...
Calm down. Go on the web and see the countless articles popping up in the last few hours.

It is not an impossibility and I am not pushing anyone's disinformation. The purpose of the forum is to discuss various news items. Hopefully you realized that when you joined.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
11,937
2
15,738
Country
United States
Location
United States
blain2 said:
Calm down. Go on the web and see the countless articles popping up in the last few hours.

It is not an impossibility and I am not pushing anyone's disinformation. The purpose of the forum is to discuss various news items. Hopefully you realized that when you joined.
Click to expand...

It’s Russian disinformation and no HIMARS were destroyed.
 
B

blain2

ADVISORS
Jan 20, 2006
7,864
52
11,580
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Tai Hai Chen said:
HIMARS has huge RCS. HIMARS Ukraine got are export downgraded which only have 30 km range basic rockets. Mi-28 mast mounted radar detects and tracks HIMARS from 50 km away and smashes HIMARS using Hermes BVR air to air / air to ground missiles.

Click to expand...
The ones Ukraine got were pulled out of service from US inventory. So I don't think it is a case of export variants. It is the type of munitions that the US is sending with the units that only have a range of 70km to ensure that Ukrainians don't hit deeper inside of Russia to provoke a bigger conflagration with the Russians.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

