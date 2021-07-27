What's new

First German warship in almost two decades enters South China Sea

aziqbal

aziqbal

Aug 26, 2010
First German warship in almost two decades enters South China Sea
Reuters

Screen Shot 2021-12-17 at 21.12.57.png


BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A German warship sailed into the South China Sea on Wednesday for the first time in almost 20 years, a move that sees Berlin joining other Western nations in expanding its military presence in the region amid growing alarm over China's territorial ambitions.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its own, despite an international tribunal ruling that Beijing has no legal basis for these claims, and has built military outposts on artificial islands in the waters that contain gas fields and rich fishing.

The German navy vessel has begun the transit through the South China Sea on its way to Singepore that is expected to take several days, a spokesperson for the defence ministry in Berlin said on Wednesday.

The frigate Bayern is the first German warship to cross the South China Sea since 2002, waters that 40% of Europe's foreign trade flows through.

The U.S. Navy, in a show of force against the Chinese territorial claims, regularly conducts so-called "freedom of navigation" operations in which their vessels pass close by some of the contested islands. China in turn objects to the U.S. missions, saying they do not help promote peace or stability.

Washington has put countering China at the heart of its national security policy and seeks to rally partners against what it says are Beijing's increasingly coercive economic and foreign policies.

Officials in Berlin have said the German navy will stick to common trade routes. The frigate is not expected to sail through the Taiwan Strait either, another regular U.S. activity condemned by Beijing.

Nevertheless, the former German government made it clear the mission serves to stress the fact Germany does not accept China's territorial claims.

Germany is walking a tightrope between its security and economic interests as China has become Berlin's most important trading partner. German exports there have helped mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Europe’s biggest economy.

Countries including Britain, France, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, have also been expanding their activity in the Pacific to counter China's influence.
 

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
Scholz in for a week and is already reversing Merkel.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

Aug 26, 2010
yes and Royal Navy set the standard

they sailed 11,000 miles bought a brand new HMS QE and parked it right in the South China Sea

and said come on China lets see what you can do, they did nothing and Chinese were saying oh so what its only a carrier

now everyone Knows China wont do anything so even Germany is doing it and soon other will follow
 
Huffal

Huffal

Dec 27, 2020
Please dont overhype the british navy. Its cool and all, but... Please.... Dont overhype it. Thats how you lose battles. Thinking you are the best and have the better equipment. China shouldnt be underestimated
Especially wrt naval prowess
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

Aug 26, 2010
yes because China has a very long and successful historical track record of naval and carrier operations

China is a threat to its own people only and UK has demonstrated its resolve and guts with the HMS QE maiden voyage right into China front door and Chinese great navy was no where to be seen

nothing can be more embarrassing than that
 
Huffal

Huffal

Dec 27, 2020
Dude...there is a thing such as picking and choosing a fight.
 
