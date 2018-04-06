First gambling center of Saudi Arabia inaugurated in Jeddah

Windjammer
Well Khomeinist, this isn't gambling but a popular game called Baloot in Saudi Arabia and Arabian gulf area.
Even clerks play this game, which is a fun game for many and it's played by Cards as you see.
Then why did some Mufti issued a Fatwa against this. !!
To be honest i don't know any Muftis by name but that's the news circulating with the footage of this event.LOL who are those insane Mufti? this is a normal game and there is no money or what's over to call it gambling ..