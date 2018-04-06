What's new

First gambling center of Saudi Arabia inaugurated in Jeddah

Nov 9, 2009
Before they were doing all this abroad, flashing their money, gambling, clubbing, boozing, womanising the lot.... i guess gradually they will be able to do all this on the home grounds.
 
Jun 28, 2012
Well Khomeinist, this isn't gambling but a popular game called Baloot in Saudi Arabia and Arabian gulf area.

DZ8xkXQXkAAug6-.jpg:large


Even clerks play this game, which is a fun game for many and it's played by Cards as you see.

DZ9uOnKWAAAAm9w.jpg:large
 

