First Flight 3 Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer with SPY-6 radar on sea trials

Yeah...The Burke is better.It's no match for Type 055.
Yeah...The Burke is better.
Not by a long shot. Also, US production rate is too slow. By the time the US has 2 ABIII China be having 16 Type 055.
The SPY-6 alone makes it a superior product.
An a dozen Burke’s are under construction with 17 total under contract.
And its huge mast can give a huge RCS from different angles and through multiple AESA scansABIII lacks mast mounted radars. Without that, it has limited over the horizon capability. Type 055 has huge mast mounted radars which gives it excellent over the horizon capability. Also, Type 055 has better RCS reduction, especially where the boilers are. Expected considering Type 055 is a brand new design whereas ABIII is an upgrade of an early 90s ship.
Was there really a need to come in and immediately troll?
This is about sea trials
you will have only 16 Type 55 whereas AB1/2 and 3 will destroy Type 55 fleet with ease lolUS production is really slow. While the US built 1 ABIII, China built 8 Type 055. Also, the US has to retire dozens of 90s and early 2000s ABI and ABII. US destroyer count is going to fall drastically in the coming years and be out numbered by Type 052D and Type 055.
ABIII is roughly on par with Type 052D, but not as good as Type 055.
proofs and source of your claims, I don't believe just in your wordings, and there are 73 AB 1/2 and 3 more PESAs more chances to detect your mighty Type 55 thinks before you bark here lolThere's way more than 16 Type 055 in the pipeline. 16 is only the first 2 batches.
lol you don't know the naval ships ages, its AB has a age of 30 to 50 years, and USA is already order 14 Constellation class Frigates with almost same or better fire power and better capabilities than your best Type 52D/Type 55 capabilities combines lolChina has 33 Type 052D and Type 055. But these are much newer ships. First AB dates to 1991. First Type 052D dates to 2014. As early AB are retired, the US has fewer destroyers than China.
On any ship, the greatest RCS contributor is the main body itself. Conversely, on the Zumwalt, its main body is greatest RCS reduction factor.ABIII lacks mast mounted radars. Without that, it has limited over the horizon capability. Type 055 has huge mast mounted radars which gives it excellent over the horizon capability. Also, Type 055 has better RCS reduction, especially where the boilers are. Expected considering Type 055 is a brand new design whereas ABIII is an upgrade of an early 90s ship.