First Flight 3 Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer with SPY-6 radar on sea trials

Jun 19, 2014
1683084073292.png


1683084105179.png


1683084136357.png
 
Oct 15, 2017
F-22Raptor said:
The SPY-6 alone makes it a superior product.

An a dozen Burke’s are under construction with 17 total under contract.
ABIII lacks mast mounted radars. Without that, it has limited over the horizon capability. Type 055 has huge mast mounted radars which gives it excellent over the horizon capability. Also, Type 055 has better RCS reduction, especially where the boilers are. Expected considering Type 055 is a brand new design whereas ABIII is an upgrade of an early 90s ship.

Type-055-destroyer.jpg
 
Oct 29, 2020
F-22Raptor said:
The SPY-6 alone makes it a superior product.

An a dozen Burke’s are under construction with 17 total under contract.
Don't reply to brainless troll like @Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen and he is Russian bot also

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
ABIII lacks mast mounted radars. Without that, it has limited over the horizon capability. Type 055 has huge mast mounted radars which gives it excellent over the horizon capability. Also, Type 055 has better RCS reduction, especially where the boilers are. Expected considering Type 055 is a brand new design whereas ABIII is an upgrade of an early 90s ship.

Type-055-destroyer.jpg
And its huge mast can give a huge RCS from different angles and through multiple AESA scans
 
Oct 15, 2017
KAL-EL said:
Was there really a need to come in and immediately troll?

This is about sea trials
US production is really slow. While the US built 1 ABIII, China built 8 Type 055. Also, the US has to retire dozens of 90s and early 2000s ABI and ABII. US destroyer count is going to fall drastically in the coming years and be out numbered by Type 052D and Type 055.

ABIII is roughly on par with Type 052D, but not as good as Type 055.
 
Oct 29, 2020
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
US production is really slow. While the US built 1 ABIII, China built 8 Type 055. Also, the US has to retire dozens of 90s and early 2000s ABI and ABII. US destroyer count is going to fall drastically in the coming years and be out numbered by Type 052D and Type 055.

ABIII is roughly on par with Type 052D, but not as good as Type 055.
you will have only 16 Type 55 whereas AB1/2 and 3 will destroy Type 55 fleet with ease lol
 
Oct 15, 2017
White and Green with M/S said:
proofs and source of your claims, I don't believe just in your wordings, and there are 73 AB 1/2 and 3 more PESAs more chances to detect your mighty Type 55 thinks before you bark here lol
China has 33 Type 052D and Type 055. But these are much newer ships. First AB dates to 1991. First Type 052D dates to 2014. As early AB are retired, the US has fewer destroyers than China.
 
Oct 29, 2020
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
China has 33 Type 052D and Type 055. But these are much newer ships. First AB dates to 1991. First Type 052D dates to 2014. As early AB are retired, the US has fewer destroyers than China.
lol you don't know the naval ships ages, its AB has a age of 30 to 50 years, and USA is already order 14 Constellation class Frigates with almost same or better fire power and better capabilities than your best Type 52D/Type 55 capabilities combines lol
 
Apr 28, 2009
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
ABIII lacks mast mounted radars. Without that, it has limited over the horizon capability. Type 055 has huge mast mounted radars which gives it excellent over the horizon capability. Also, Type 055 has better RCS reduction, especially where the boilers are. Expected considering Type 055 is a brand new design whereas ABIII is an upgrade of an early 90s ship.
On any ship, the greatest RCS contributor is the main body itself. Conversely, on the Zumwalt, its main body is greatest RCS reduction factor.

What you got is more like a Typo.
 

