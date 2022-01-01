Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
First flag-raising ceremony of 2022 in Tian'anmen Square
Thread starter
onebyone
Start date
52 minutes ago
onebyone
SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,359
-4
15,429
Country
Location
52 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
C
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: CriticalThought
A moment ago
JF-17 Thunder
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan armed forces including special forces (Badri 313, Victorious brigade, Mansouri brigade, Red Division, Umari etc etc)
Latest: Titanium100
A moment ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
NASAs James Webb telescope successfully launched and deployed into space
Latest: ARMalik
1 minute ago
Americas
China with Pakistan
Latest: farok84
2 minutes ago
CPEC
Pakistan's economic position will be 'far better' by August, says Fawad
Latest: ziaulislam
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
C
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: CriticalThought
A moment ago
JF-17 Thunder
PAF J10CP - will perform flypast on 23rd March , 2022 l Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed
Latest: syed_yusuf
Today at 6:49 PM
Pakistan Air Force
From pk-15 , JF-17 Thunder and Al Khalid to fifth generation stealth fighter jet project Azm
Latest: Trango Towers
Today at 6:30 PM
Pakistan Defence & Industry
''Sharpshooters'' Convert To Thunder Bravos Move To Bholari
Latest: FuturePAF
Today at 6:25 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: ziaulislam
Today at 6:01 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
China with Pakistan
Latest: farok84
2 minutes ago
CPEC
Pakistan's economic position will be 'far better' by August, says Fawad
Latest: ziaulislam
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
17% GST on 144 items to yield Rs360 billion
Latest: Jinn Baba
4 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Is Pakistan Wasting Its Farmlands Ft. Saad Tamman
Latest: Azadkashmir
8 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Pakistan Foreign Policy in 2021 - PTV News
Latest: Pakistan Ka Beta
12 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
F-35 Fighters Found Spying on their Operators and Sending Sensitive Data Back to the U.S.
Latest: Trango Towers
Today at 5:56 PM
Air Warfare
Lockheed to Design F-35 Variant for International Defense Client
Latest: Turingsage
Today at 4:34 PM
Air Warfare
C
How Chinese SWAT forces train now with VR technology
Latest: ChinaToday
Today at 4:30 PM
Military Forum
China says it has hypersonic missiles with heat-seeking tech – years before US
Latest: beijingwalker
Today at 3:02 PM
Military Forum
Why does the US have 800 military bases around the world?
Latest: Irfan Baloch
Today at 2:54 PM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan armed forces including special forces (Badri 313, Victorious brigade, Mansouri brigade, Red Division, Umari etc etc)
Latest: Titanium100
A moment ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Bangladesh Air Force
Latest: Avicenna
4 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Tunisian Armed Forces ( Pictures & Videos )
Latest: fachfouch
8 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Can the stigma of the 2018 election be erased?
Latest: Atlas
21 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
T
Iranian Space program
Latest: thetutle
34 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom