First Female F-16 Pilot of Pakistan Air Force

So hijab is a sign of Muslim men’s sense of insecurity and an oppression of women? I think the only men who will feel insecure and oppressed who make the mistake of ending up on the business end of the F16 or any other jet flown by this lady.

Why is the interviewer so annoying? :hitwall:
Why are you so stupid that you focus on silly things and miss the big story or is it a the usual attempt to belittle a good story.
 
I am not impressed!

Fighting is not the role of women, it is best left to men......especially when there are more men available for the job than required.
 
Most of the celebrity Chefs are men....and here i was thinking cooking is a Woman's job.
Pit a woman against a man at anything, sports, wrestling, operating vehicles etc., and 9 times out of 10 they will be beaten. I am not one to demean women, I consider them to be far superior to men in status (as a mother, daughter, wife & sister) but to send them into combat against other men is just insane, that's all.
 
Pit a woman against a man at anything, sports, wrestling, operating vehicles etc., and 9 times out of 10 they will be beaten. I am not one to demean women, I consider them to be far superior to men in status (as a mother, daughter, wife & sister) but to send them into combat against other men is just insane, that's all.
Out of 100 and 1000s of male pilots.....how many actually see combat.
It's called giving equal opportunity , there is even a female Thunderbirds display pilot.
 
Pit a woman against a man at anything, sports, wrestling, operating vehicles etc., and 9 times out of 10 they will be beaten.
Being a good fighter pilot does not require raw physical strength. It's not wrestling.

The average woman may be (?) worse at operating vehicle than the average man, but you can't disqualify an individual woman who has demonstrated superior capability based on this 'average' comparison.
 

