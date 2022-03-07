First Female F-16 Pilot of Pakistan Air Force

Windjammer
- Nov 9, 2009
Why is the interviewer so annoying?
Why are you so stupid that you focus on silly things and miss the big story or is it a the usual attempt to belittle a good story.
Most of the celebrity Chefs are men....and here i was thinking cooking is a Woman's job.I am not impressed!
Fighting is not the role of women, it is best left to men......especially when there are more men available for the job than required.
Pit a woman against a man at anything, sports, wrestling, operating vehicles etc., and 9 times out of 10 they will be beaten. I am not one to demean women, I consider them to be far superior to men in status (as a mother, daughter, wife & sister) but to send them into combat against other men is just insane, that's all.
Out of 100 and 1000s of male pilots.....how many actually see combat.
Pit a woman against a man at anything, sports, wrestling, operating vehicles etc., and 9 times out of 10 they will be beaten.