First face mask ATM introduced in Hanoi

Viet

Viet

Jun 18, 2012
The first face mask ATM in Hanoi has officially come into operation as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic nationwide.
The ATM machine features a facial recognition system, meaning that when residents arrive to pick up their face masks, it will recognise their face. Once the device has detected their face, residents can then press buttons in order to receive their free face masks.

The machine is placed at No. 23 Lac Trung street in Hai Ba Trung district. Face masks are delivered from 8am to 5pm from Monday to Wednesday. A total of 45,000 items are set to be delivered to the public from now to September 23.

More face mask ATMs have been introduced on many streets of the city recently. The presence of these machines is expected to contribute to preventing the spread of the epidemic caused by novel corona virus nationwide.

First face mask ATM introduced | Business | Vietnam+ (VietnamPlus)

VIETNAMPLUS, The most reliable source of news in Vietnam on political, business, social, cultural, sports, technology, environmental issues
en.vietnamplus.vn en.vietnamplus.vn
 
