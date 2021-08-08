First export of Iranian surgical robot "SINA" to Indonesia

ربات جراحی ایرانی «سینا» راهی کشور اندونزی می‌شود با حضور معاون علمی و فناوری رییس جمهوری قرارداد صادرات ربات جراحی سینا و ایجاد ۲ مرکز مهارت‌های پیشرفته جراحی رباتیک از راه دور در اندونزی به شکل مجازی به امضا رسید.

Iranian surgical robot "Sina"leaves for Indonesia

translated to english by google :In the presence of the Vice President for Science and Technology, the contract for the export of Sina surgical robot and the establishment of two advanced remote robotic surgery skills centers in Indonesia was signed virtually.According to Mashreq , Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari virtually hosted Indonesian Health Minister Buddy Gonadi Sadikin. A delegation led by Prof. Abdul Qadir, Deputy Minister of Health of Indonesia, also met with the Vice President for Science and Technology to discuss bilateral cooperation and increase bilateral cooperation.The main purpose of this trip was to sign a contract for the export of Sina robot surgery and to establish two centers for advanced remote robotic surgery skills in Bandung and Jokjakarta.Noting that in 2019 there was close cooperation between the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia and the Vice President for Science and Technology, Sattari said: "Since then, at least 4 events in the health sector have been held with the cooperation of the two countries."Source:IRNA Published: 2018/12/26 19:20:23Photo: courtesy of IRNASina Surgery Robotic System (Flex model) was unveiled on Tuesday for the first time in the venue of Tehran's permanent International exhibitions.The robot, which is the result of a 15-year effort of Tehran University of Medical Sciences' specialists at the Biomedical and Robotics Research Center of Tehran University of Medical Sciences, can be used in a variety of surgical procedures (animal models) in the abdominal cavity and chest even remotely.Alireza Mirbagheri, CEO of 'Sina Robotic and Medical Innovators' company introduced the device unveiled during the 6th 'Made in Iran' Exhibition, which consists of two main sections, a remote surgical console and a surgeon's robots based on the patient's bedside.The technology activist pointed out that the Sina robotic surgery system has been successfully tested in early technical and animal testing, adding the new robotic surgery systems in Sina and Shariati Hospitals of Tehran University of Medical Sciences are planned to being used to teach robotic surgical techniques on animal models.