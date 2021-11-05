What's new

First Evict China from Laddakh!

Dr. Subramanian Swami may have other qualifications too but he is long time Hindutva Nationalist and a Hindu zealot.

Watch his interview.


At about 14 he talks about occupying Strait of Mallaca and tax China for ocean sailing (I am rephrasing but that's what he is saying).
I am quiet speechless honestly...

He is also advocating to evict China from Laddakh and to strongly ally with USA.

There are some laughable bits too but it is quiet interesting and entertaining too.
Eeeenjoy 🙂🙂
 
