Taking advantage of this to sneak in a Public Service Message for everyone.



Please, next time you think about or see someone attacking all Hindus or Hinduism in an argument with Indians, politely correct them that by doing so they are also abusing and disrespecting Pakistani citizens like Rahul Dev who follow Hinduism.



Distinguish between India & Hinduism or Hindutva/Sanghis and Hinduism.

