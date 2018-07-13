/ Register

  • Friday, July 13, 2018

First-ever colour X-ray on a human performed

Discussion in 'Technology & Science' started by DANCING GIRL, Jul 13, 2018 at 6:28 AM.

  1. Jul 13, 2018 at 6:28 AM #1
    DANCING GIRL

    DANCING GIRL SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,413
    Joined:
    Jun 12, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,446 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Canada
    First-ever colour X-ray on a human performed
    By AFP .
    Published: July 12, 2018
    [​IMG]
    This handout picture released on July 12, 2018 by MARS Bioimaging Ltd shows a 3D image of left view of an ankle with bones in white and soft tissue in red. PHOTO: AFP

    PARIS: New Zealand scientists have performed the first-ever 3-D, colour X-ray on a human, using a technique that promises to improve the field of medical diagnostics, said Europe’s CERN physics lab which contributed imaging technology.

    The new device, based on the traditional black-and-white X-ray, incorporates particle-tracking technology developed for CERN’s Large Hadron Collider, which in 2012 discovered the elusive Higgs Boson particle.

    “This colour X-ray imaging technique could produce clearer and more accurate pictures and help doctors give their patients more accurate diagnoses,” said a CERN statement.

    The CERN technology, dubbed Medipix, works like a camera detecting and counting individual sub-atomic particles as they collide with pixels while its shutter is open.

    Monster X-ray laser offers glimpse into nano-world

    This allows for high-resolution, high-contrast pictures.

    The machine’s “small pixels and accurate energy resolution meant that this new imaging tool is able to get images that no other imaging tool can achieve,” said developer Phil Butler of the University of Canterbury.

    According to the CERN, the images very clearly show the difference between bone, muscle and cartilage, but also the position and size of cancerous tumours, for example.

    [​IMG]
    3-D, colour X-ray on a human, using a technique promising to improve the field of medical diagnostics, announced Europe’s CERN physics lab. PHOTO: AFP

    The technology is being commercialised by New Zealand company MARS Bioimaging, linked to the universities of Otago and Canterbury which helped develop it.
     
  2. Jul 13, 2018 at 6:47 AM #2
    mmkextreme_1

    mmkextreme_1 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    95
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2006
    Ratings:
    +0 / 88 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Damn that is cool

    Should be a huge step up from normal x-rays in the medical community.
     
