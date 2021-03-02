First EV made by Huawei and BAIC BluePark to be unveiled in April

BAIC BluePark announced on March 2 that its first electric vehicle jointly built with Huawei, the ARCFOX αS HBT, will be unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show in April.
"HBT" means "Huawei BluePark Together", BluePark said.
The ARCFOX αS HBT will use Huawei's most advanced three-lidar mounting solution. It has six millimeter-wave radars, 12 cameras, 13 ultrasonic radars, and a Huawei chip with 352Tops of computing power to achieve L3+ autonomous driving.
Huawei's 96-line mid-to-long range LiDAR, released in December 2020, can be applied to scenarios such as small obstacles at a distance, protrusions at the near end, tunnels, garages, and has high-speed vehicle detection capabilities, BluePark said.
Huawei plans to bring the cost of LiDAR down to $200, or even $100, according to Wang Jun, president of Huawei's Smart Car Solutions BU.
Huawei has repeatedly said before that the company does not build cars, but helps car companies build good cars.
BAIC BJEV and Huawei established the 1873 Davidson Innovation Lab in September 2017 to build high-end smart electric vehicles.
Eric Xu Zhijun, Huawei's rotating chairman, said before the Shanghai Auto Show in April 2019 that he wanted to build a world-class, great car with BAIC.
The ARCFOX αT, equipped with Huawei's smart connected, smart electric solutions, goes on sale for delivery in October 2020.
(Source: BAIC BluePark)
