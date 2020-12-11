What's new

First Embraer Lineage 1000 has arrived in Pakistan

Sine Nomine

Sine Nomine

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 19, 2014
10,041
23
12,663
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It looks like soon PN is going to be nightmare for enemies of Pakistan.
Looking at current acquisition spree soon PN is going to emerge as one of the strongest arms of PDF.
 
GriffinsRule

GriffinsRule

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 18, 2015
2,752
6
4,151
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
If this is true I was completely wrong on the timetable by about a decade. Hopefully integration will be done in Pakistan with the help of embraer
 
GriffinsRule

GriffinsRule

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 18, 2015
2,752
6
4,151
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
They will be serving alongside Orions and the ATRs. It will give PN time and breathing room to update the fleet in a slow and steady fashion. Good news overall
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
2,992
0
3,787
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
What systems does it have? any details on comparison with 737 MPA of India ?

en.wikipedia.org

Embraer Lineage 1000 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org


Embraer Lineage 1000

General characteristics

  • Crew: 2 flight crew + 1 optional flight attendant
  • Capacity: 13 typical, 19 max[16]
  • Length: 36.24[16] m (118 ft 11 in)
  • Wingspan: 28.72[16] m (94 ft 3 in)
  • Height: 10.57[16] m (34 ft 8 in)
  • Wing area: 92.5 m2 (996 sq ft)
  • Aspect ratio: 8.9
  • Empty weight: 32,133 kg (70,841 lb)
  • Max takeoff weight: 54,500 kg (120,152 lb)
  • Fuel capacity: 21,871 kg (48,217 lb)
  • max landing weight : 45,800 kg (100,972 lb)
  • max zero fuel weight : 36,500 kg (80,469 lb)
  • Powerplant: 2 × General Electric CF34-10E turbofan engines, 82 kN (18,500 lbf) thrust each

Performance


  • Maximum speed: Mach 0.82[16]
  • Cruise speed: 874 km/h (543 mph, 472 kn)
  • Range: 8,500 km (5,300 mi, 4,600 nmi) 8 pax (M 0.78, NBAA IFR res.)
  • Service ceiling: 12,000 m (41,000 ft)
  • Thrust/weight: 0.31
  • Take-Off : (MTOW, SL, ISA) 6,076 ft / 1,852 m[16]
  • Landing : (MLW, SL, ISA) 2,450 ft / 747 m[16]
  • Climb to FL370 : 29 mn

Armament
?????????????????????????????????? Can anyone share some details on avionics and armaments.


----------------------------------------------------------------------
Specifications (P-8A)


A P-8A of VP-16 dropping a Mark 46 torpedo

Data from United States Navy,[154][155] Boeing,[40] and others[42]

General characteristics

  • Crew: Flight: two; Mission: seven
  • Length: 129 ft 5 in (39.47 m)
  • Wingspan: 123 ft 6 in (37.64 m)
  • Height: 42 ft 1 in (12.83 m)
  • Empty weight: 138,300 lb (62,730 kg)
  • Max takeoff weight: 189,200 lb (85,820 kg)
  • Powerplant: 2 × CFM56-7B27A turbofans, 27,300 lbf (121 kN) thrust each

Performance


  • Maximum speed: 564 mph (907 km/h, 490 kn)
  • Cruise speed: 509 mph (815 km/h, 440 kn)
  • Combat range: 1,381 mi (2,222 km, 1,200 nmi) ; 4 hours on station (for anti-submarine warfare mission)
  • Ferry range: 5,200 mi (8,300 km, 4,500 nmi)
  • Service ceiling: 41,000 ft (12,496 m)

Armament



Avionics


  • Raytheon APY-10 multi-mission surface search radar[44]
  • AN/ALQ-240 Electronic Support Measures Suite[157]
  • AN/APS-154 Advanced Airborne Sensor[158]
 
Last edited:
Neurath

Neurath

FULL MEMBER
Sep 19, 2020
570
-1
925
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
maverick1977 said:
What systems does it have? any details on comparison with 737 MPA of India ?

en.wikipedia.org

Embraer Lineage 1000 - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org


Embraer Lineage 1000

General characteristics

  • Crew: 2 flight crew + 1 optional flight attendant
  • Capacity: 13 typical, 19 max[16]
  • Length: 36.24[16] m (118 ft 11 in)
  • Wingspan: 28.72[16] m (94 ft 3 in)
  • Height: 10.57[16] m (34 ft 8 in)
  • Wing area: 92.5 m2 (996 sq ft)
  • Aspect ratio: 8.9
  • Empty weight: 32,133 kg (70,841 lb)
  • Max takeoff weight: 54,500 kg (120,152 lb)
  • Fuel capacity: 21,871 kg (48,217 lb)
  • max landing weight : 45,800 kg (100,972 lb)
  • max zero fuel weight : 36,500 kg (80,469 lb)
  • Powerplant: 2 × General Electric CF34-10E turbofan engines, 82 kN (18,500 lbf) thrust each

Performance


  • Maximum speed: Mach 0.82[16]
  • Cruise speed: 874 km/h (543 mph, 472 kn)
  • Range: 8,500 km (5,300 mi, 4,600 nmi) 8 pax (M 0.78, NBAA IFR res.)
  • Service ceiling: 12,000 m (41,000 ft)
  • Thrust/weight: 0.31
  • Take-Off : (MTOW, SL, ISA) 6,076 ft / 1,852 m[16]
  • Landing : (MLW, SL, ISA) 2,450 ft / 747 m[16]
  • Climb to FL370 : 29 mn

Armament
?????????????????????????????????? Can anyone share some details on avionics and armaments.


----------------------------------------------------------------------
Specifications (P-8A)


A P-8A of VP-16 dropping a Mark 46 torpedo

Data from United States Navy,[154][155] Boeing,[40] and others[42]

General characteristics

  • Crew: Flight: two; Mission: seven
  • Length: 129 ft 5 in (39.47 m)
  • Wingspan: 123 ft 6 in (37.64 m)
  • Height: 42 ft 1 in (12.83 m)
  • Empty weight: 138,300 lb (62,730 kg)
  • Max takeoff weight: 189,200 lb (85,820 kg)
  • Powerplant: 2 × CFM56-7B27A turbofans, 27,300 lbf (121 kN) thrust each

Performance


  • Maximum speed: 564 mph (907 km/h, 490 kn)
  • Cruise speed: 509 mph (815 km/h, 440 kn)
  • Combat range: 1,381 mi (2,222 km, 1,200 nmi) ; 4 hours on station (for anti-submarine warfare mission)
  • Ferry range: 5,200 mi (8,300 km, 4,500 nmi)
  • Service ceiling: 41,000 ft (12,496 m)

Armament



Avionics


  • Raytheon APY-10 multi-mission surface search radar[44]
  • AN/ALQ-240 Electronic Support Measures Suite[157]
  • AN/APS-154 Advanced Airborne Sensor[158]
Click to expand...
We don't need those heavyweights the Indians are getting. Out theater of operation is the Arabian Sea and we have to protect Gwadar, unlike the Indians who have the whole Indian Ocean to cover.
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
2,992
0
3,787
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Neurath said:
We don't need those heavyweights the Indians are getting. Out theater of operation is the Arabian Sea and we have to protect Gwadar, unlike the Indians who have the whole Indian Ocean to cover.
Click to expand...

This plane has a combat range as the same as P8 of Indian navy,

i am trying to figure our how much armament can it carry? its not clear yet. 5000 kg would be heavy weight armament. it all depends on if it has internal bays and how many external hard points. then trade off with fuel can make it a lethal plane... more thoughts by professioinals in this space will be great..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 1, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom