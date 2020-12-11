First Embraer Lineage 1000 has arrived in Pakistan

What systems does it have? any details on comparison with 737 MPA of India ?
Embraer Lineage 1000
General characteristics
Performance
- Crew: 2 flight crew + 1 optional flight attendant
- Capacity: 13 typical, 19 max[16]
- Length: 36.24[16] m (118 ft 11 in)
- Wingspan: 28.72[16] m (94 ft 3 in)
- Height: 10.57[16] m (34 ft 8 in)
- Wing area: 92.5 m2 (996 sq ft)
- Aspect ratio: 8.9
- Empty weight: 32,133 kg (70,841 lb)
- Max takeoff weight: 54,500 kg (120,152 lb)
- Fuel capacity: 21,871 kg (48,217 lb)
- max landing weight : 45,800 kg (100,972 lb)
- max zero fuel weight : 36,500 kg (80,469 lb)
- Powerplant: 2 × General Electric CF34-10E turbofan engines, 82 kN (18,500 lbf) thrust each
Armament
- Maximum speed: Mach 0.82[16]
- Cruise speed: 874 km/h (543 mph, 472 kn)
- Range: 8,500 km (5,300 mi, 4,600 nmi) 8 pax (M 0.78, NBAA IFR res.)
- Service ceiling: 12,000 m (41,000 ft)
- Thrust/weight: 0.31
- Take-Off : (MTOW, SL, ISA) 6,076 ft / 1,852 m[16]
- Landing : (MLW, SL, ISA) 2,450 ft / 747 m[16]
- Climb to FL370 : 29 mn
?????????????????????????????????? Can anyone share some details on avionics and armaments.
Specifications (P-8A)
A P-8A of VP-16 dropping a Mark 46 torpedo
Data from
United States Navy,[154][155]
Boeing,[40]
and others[42]
General characteristics
Performance
- Crew: Flight: two; Mission: seven
- Length: 129 ft 5 in (39.47 m)
- Wingspan: 123 ft 6 in (37.64 m)
- Height: 42 ft 1 in (12.83 m)
- Empty weight: 138,300 lb (62,730 kg)
- Max takeoff weight: 189,200 lb (85,820 kg)
- Powerplant: 2 × CFM56-7B27A turbofans, 27,300 lbf (121 kN) thrust each
Armament
Avionics
- Maximum speed: 564 mph (907 km/h, 490 kn)
- Cruise speed: 509 mph (815 km/h, 440 kn)
- Combat range: 1,381 mi (2,222 km, 1,200 nmi) ; 4 hours on station (for anti-submarine warfare mission)
- Ferry range: 5,200 mi (8,300 km, 4,500 nmi)
- Service ceiling: 41,000 ft (12,496 m)
- Raytheon APY-10 multi-mission surface search radar[44]
- AN/ALQ-240 Electronic Support Measures Suite[157]
- AN/APS-154 Advanced Airborne Sensor[158]