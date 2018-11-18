What's new

First DFSK Glory 580 Rolls Off the Assembly Lines

Regal Automobiles have started rolling off the local CKD assembled Glory 580 SUV and K01S Mini Truck. The line-off ceremony was held at Regal’s state-of-the-art plant situated on Multan Road Lahore & was attended by Ehsan Saya MD Daraz Pakistan and Tom Liu (Head of Sales DFSK South Asia Region) who also witnessed various stages of the assembly process.

Glory 580, the 7-seat SUV punches above its weight when you take in account the price & features offered. Available in two engine options distributed across 3 variants, the Glory 580 is priced at PKR 37.5 lac & PKR 40.0 lac for the 6-speed manual & CVT variants respectively, with 1.5L turbo engine capable to churn out 147hp. The flagship 1.8L CVT version is priced at PKR 41.5 lac, the naturally aspirated engine of which delivers 130 hp. The SUVs are backed by 3 years/ 60,000km warranty.

Full Story: https://www.carspiritpk.com/2020/09/dfsk-glory-580-rolls-off-assembly-line/

2020-DFSK-Lineoff-01.jpg
 
Interesting. As home grown production increases it will be one less market for the auto exporters to export to.
 
