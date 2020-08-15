/ Register

  • Saturday, August 15, 2020

First day of BRT Peshawar

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Kabira, Aug 15, 2020 at 8:12 AM.

  1. Aug 15, 2020 at 8:12 AM #1
    Kabira

    Kabira ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,889
    Joined:
    Jul 12, 2014
    Ratings:
    +12 / 12,719 / -29
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan




     
  2. Aug 15, 2020 at 8:21 AM #2
    Kabira

    Kabira ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    13,889
    Joined:
    Jul 12, 2014
    Ratings:
    +12 / 12,719 / -29
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    PTI failed to educate people in how to use BRT. Rs100 billion project destroyed because of poor security. Shame on PTI for wasting resources of nation like this.
     
  3. Aug 15, 2020 at 8:25 AM #3
    Baz2020

    Baz2020 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    6
    Joined:
    Tuesday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    How about some shame on you? If presumably a literate like you has no sense, what do you expect from a jahil Pakistani nation. Oh wait a minute for 40byeara no government did anything to educate the nation but PTI should have educated the general public? What a lame argument
     
  4. Aug 15, 2020 at 9:03 AM #4
    Moonlight

    Moonlight MODERATOR

    Messages:
    6,391
    Joined:
    Nov 1, 2015
    Ratings:
    +42 / 12,944 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States

    You’re kidding?

    This is the typical mindset of ppp & pmln supporters. Apparently, all those who oppose PTI don’t really want it to deliver. So pmln & ppp’s coffin doesn’t get its last nail?
    How is PTI supposed to teach people without having an advance busing system?
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 12 (Users: 5, Guests: 7)
  1. mshan44 ,
  2. explorer9 ,
  3. ozranger