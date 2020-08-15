First day of BRT Peshawar

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Kabira, Aug 15, 2020 at 8:12 AM.
PTI failed to educate people in how to use BRT. Rs100 billion project destroyed because of poor security. Shame on PTI for wasting resources of nation like this.
New Recruit
How about some shame on you? If presumably a literate like you has no sense, what do you expect from a jahil Pakistani nation. Oh wait a minute for 40byeara no government did anything to educate the nation but PTI should have educated the general public? What a lame argument
You’re kidding?
This is the typical mindset of ppp & pmln supporters. Apparently, all those who oppose PTI don’t really want it to deliver. So pmln & ppp’s coffin doesn’t get its last nail?
How is PTI supposed to teach people without having an advance busing system?