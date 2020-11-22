First Dash 8-400 aircraft to join Biman fleet Tuesday Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has named the latest edition to the national flag carrier’s fleet ‘Dhurbatara’

A brand new Dash 8-400 aircraft is expected to join Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Tuesday.This will mark the delivery of the first of three aircraft bought from aircraft manufacturing company De Havilland Canada.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has named the latest edition to the national flag carrier’s fleet “Dhurbatara,” said a press release issued on Sunday.“The addition of three Dash 8-400 aircraft to the fleet will increase Biman’s flight frequency on domestic and short-haul international routes. The new Dash 8-400 aircraft - built by De Haviland Canada - is equipped with eco-friendly and state-of-the-art facilities.“The 74-seat aircraft is equipped with HEPA filter technology that completely purifies the air inside an aircraft by destroying bacteria, viruses, and other germs in just 4 minutes,” read the release.The inclusion of the Dash 8-400 will take the total number of aircraft in Biman’s fleet to 19.