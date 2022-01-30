First Crusade - Battle of Manzikert & Rise of Alexios Komnenos

New Kings and Generals animated historical animated documentary series on the First Crusade starts off with a prelude video covering the situation in the Byzantine empire after the death of Basil II, including courtly intrigues, coups and civil wars. We will talk about the rise of the Seljuk sultanate, the Eastern Roman response to it and the ascension of Romanos IV to the throne and battle of Manzikert fought in 1071 between the Roman Emperor and the Seljuk sultan Alp Arslan.
The aftermath of the battle of Manzikert of 1071 where the Eastern Roman Empire's army led by Romanos was defeated by the Seljuk army of Alp Arslan. We will cover a number of Byzantine civil wars, and the battles of Zombos Bridge and Kalavrye, which led to the rise of Alexios I and his Komnenos dynasty.