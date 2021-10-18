First crews of Italian Army Cavalry School qualify on Centauro II MGS tank destroyer

The first crews of the Italian Army's Cavalry School on their new Centauro II MGS 120mm tank destroyer have been qualified, with a shooting session as the final phase of the course. The training course was carried on with IVECO-OTO technicians.
One of the first qualified crews of Italian Army's Cavalry School on Centauro II (Picture source: Twitter account of Ciro Nappi)
The Centauro II MGS (Main Gun System) 120 mm/105 mm is a modernized version of the Centauro I 8x8 anti-tank wheeled vehicle. It was presented for the first time to the public during Eurosatory 2016. it was the first 8x8 anti-tank vehicle in the world armed with a high-pressure gun. Centauro II represents the logical evolution, being armed with a third-generation 120/45 mm gun, with an integrated muzzle brake and semi-automatic loading system. The weapon system provides firepower equivalent to that of most modern main battle tanks and is capable of firing all the latest generation 120 mm, NATO APFSDS, and multi-role MP munitions.
Centauro II marks a major step forward compared to the previous Centauro I, in terms of firepower, battlefield observation capability, mobility, shooting conduct, communication as well as increased crew protection. Equipped with a modern powerpack of over 700HP and an H-transmission, typical of 8x8 armored vehicles, the new platform uses an all-digital architecture and a new generation turret with a 120mm cannon and Command and Control Communication systems. The result is an innovative wheeled armored platform capable of operating in every scenario: from national security missions to peacekeeping and support operations including all interventions involving the Italian Armed Forces.
In June 2020, the Italian Ministry of Defense has approved an order for 40 Centauro II. The Italian Ministry of Defence announced on May 28, 2020, that it had authorized the award of a production contract to the IVECO-OTO-Melara consortium for the second batch of 40 Centauro II wheeled tank destroyers, with an option on a further 56. In July 2018, Italian Company Leonardo has announced the signature of a contract with the Italian Ministry of Defense for the acquisition of the first 10 new Centauro II armored vehicles. That was the first tranche out of a total of 136 units. The contract also includes spares and logistic support. In December 2020, the Italian has ordered 86 Centauro IIs.
A shooting session with the Centauro II new crews closed the training session (Picture source: Twitter account of Ciro Nappi)
Gunner position in a Centauro II MGS (Picture source: Twitter account of Ciro Nappi)
Commander position in a Centauro II MGS (Picture source: Twitter account of Ciro Nappi)
