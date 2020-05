First COVID-19 vaccine trial on monkeys successfully conducted by China





The clinical trials for the PiCoVacc are about to start later this year after the vaccine candidate was deemed to be safe upon testing it on the monkeys.

As the deadly coronavirus wreaks havoc across the globe, the world is desperately in need of a vaccine. China, the country where the outbreak first took place, has shown positive results on animal trial results for a COVID-19 vaccine.



One of China's COVID-19 vaccine candidates has effectively worked on monkeys, according to a report on May 6 in Science magazine. This is being considered as the world~s first animal trial reports for a coronavirus vaccine.



The researchers isolated the virus from 11 patients. Among those, five were from China, three were from Italy, one was from Switzerland, one was from the UK and one was from Spain.