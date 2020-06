Cox bazar has been designated a red zone and is currently under a 14 day lockdown, let's hope the situation improves.



If the virus becomes widespread in the refugee camp, things will start getting worse as the rohingya will do anything to get out of the camp, this in turn will directly effect Cox bazar district and then Chittagong city.



Nobody wants that, already Chittagong has been having more fatalities than dhaka on some days.

