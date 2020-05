AP | May 24, 2020





In this Thursday, May 29, 2014, file photo, Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX, walks down the steps during the introduction of the SpaceX Dragon V2 spaceship at the headquarters in Hawthorne, California. AP In this Thursday, May 29, 2014, file photo, Elon Musk, CEO and CTO of SpaceX, walks down the steps during the introduction of the SpaceX Dragon V2 spaceship at the headquarters in Hawthorne, California. AP

In this Tuesday, Feb 6, 2018 file photo, a Falcon 9 SpaceX heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, US. — AP

When Columbia disintegrated, Nasa had to contemplate a post-space shuttle world. That’s where private companies came in, Lambright says.



After Columbia, the agency focused on returning astronauts to the moon, but still had to get cargo and astronauts to the space station, says Sean O’Keefe, who was Nasa’s administrator at the time. A 2005 pilot project helped private companies develop ships to bring cargo to the station.



SpaceX got some of that initial funding. The company’s first three launches failed. The company could have just as easily failed too, but Nasa stuck by SpaceX and it started to pay off, Lambright says.



“You can’t explain SpaceX without really understanding how Nasa really kind of nurtured it in the early days,” Lambright says. “In a way, SpaceX is kind of a child of Nasa.”



Since 2010, Nasa has spent $6 billion to help private companies get people into orbit, with SpaceX and Boeing the biggest recipients, says Phil McAlister, Nasa’s commercial spaceflight director.



Nasa plans to spend another $2.5bn to purchase 48 astronaut seats to the space station in 12 different flights, he says. At a little more than $50 million a ride, it’s much cheaper than what Nasa has paid Russia for flights to the station.



Starting from scratch has given SpaceX an advantage over older firms and Nasa that are stuck using legacy technology and infrastructure, O’Keefe says.



And SpaceX tries to build everything itself, giving the firm more control, Reisman says. The company saves money by reusing rockets, and it has customers aside from Nasa.



The California company now has 6,000 employees. Its workers are young, highly caffeinated and put in 60- to 90-hour weeks, Hubbard and Reisman say. They also embrace risk more than their Nasa counterparts.



Decisions that can take a year at Nasa can be made in one or two meetings at SpaceX, says Reisman, who still advises the firm.



In 2010, a Falcon 9 rocket on the launch pad had a cracked nozzle extension on an engine. Normally that would mean rolling the rocket off the pad and a fix that would delay launch more than a month.



But with Nasa’s permission, SpaceX engineer Florence Li was hoisted into the rocket nozzle with a crane and harness. Then, using what were essentially garden shears, she “cut the thing, we launched the next day and it worked”, Reisman says.



Musk is SpaceX’s public and unconventional face — smoking marijuana on a popular podcast, feuding with local officials about opening his Tesla plant during the pandemic, naming his newborn child “X Æ A-12”. But insiders say aerospace industry veteran Gwynne Shotwell, the president and chief operating officer, is also key to the company’s success.



“The SpaceX way is actually a combination of Musk’s imagination and creativity and drive and Shotwell’s sound management and responsible engineering,” McDowell says.



But it all comes back to Musk’s dream. Former Nasa chief O’Keefe says Musk has his eccentricities, huge doses of self-confidence and persistence, and that last part is key: “You have the capacity to get through a setback and look ... toward where you’re trying to go.”



For Musk, it’s Mars.