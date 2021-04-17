What's new

First case of Indian variant detected in pakistan

ISLAMABAD: After the UK variant made inroads into various cities of the country, Pakistan reported its first confirmed patient carrying the Indian strain.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to open walk-in vaccination for citizens aged 30 years and above as well as for teachers over 18 from Saturday (today).

The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday announced that it had detected the first confirmed case of the Indian strain.

In a statement, the national health services ministry spokesperson, Sajid Shah, confirmed the development.

“The Indian variant case was detected by the National Institute of Health which conducted whole-genome sequencing of SARS CoV-2 samples collected during the first three weeks of May 2021,” Mr Shah said.

“The sequencing results confirmed [the] detection of seven cases of B.1.351 (South African variant) and one case of B.1.617.2 (Indian variant),” he said, adding that this was the first in-country detection of the Indian strain.
www.dawn.com

Contact tracing in progress; 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to arrive next month.
